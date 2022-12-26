Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres

Ahead of the Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) election, distribution of voting equipment started from Monday morning.

The RCC election is going to be held on Tuesday (December 27).

The Election Commission has already taken all kinds of preparation. The voting equipment are being sent to 229 polling stations from this morning.

Police personnel of different ranges of Rangpur and Rajshahi along with ansar members gathered on the Rangpur Police Lines ground to receive the voting equipment. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for voting.

The voting will begin from 8am.