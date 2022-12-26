‘Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the government wants to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of the cases to establish transparency and accountability in the country.

“We want that every citizen of the country will get justice,” she said adding that her government wants quick disposal of cases for the sake of transparency and accountability.

The prime minister was addressing the inaugural session of the 59th Annual Council of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), reports UNB.

Hasina said whatever the government is doing is aimed at ensuring a better life for the people and establish a bright and secured future for them.

“Let us ensure rule of law for the people of Bangladesh so they get a better life, and we will establish the Bangladesh which was dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Law Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar and Bangladesh Judicial Service Association President AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the Judicial Service was screen at the programme.