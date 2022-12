Detectives have arrested BNP leader Rabiul Alam from Kalabagan area in the capital.

Rabiul Alam is the member of party’s national executive committee.

He was arrested at 11pm on Monday, BNP’s media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Later, DB police handed him over to New Market police.

New Market zone senior assistant commissioner Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman said Rabiul is an warranted accused.