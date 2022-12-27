Glitch in EVM, JaPa candidate had to wait 30 minutes

Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) elections’ Jatiya Party mayoral candidate Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa had to wait 30 minutes for casting his vote through electronic voting machine (EVM).

The Jatiya Party leader went to Alamnagar Collegepara Government Primary School centre at 8:50am on Tuesday to cast his vote. But he had to wait there for 30 minutes due to a glitch in the EVM.

Expressing his dissatisfaction about the EVM, Mostafa said, “The EVM glitch delayed casting my vote. I will talk to the returning officers. There is also glitch in the electronic voting machine in two rooms of this polling centre.”