Jagannathpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Akmol Hossain dies

Jagannathpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Akmol Hossain died at a Dhaka hospital last night.

He was at 65. He left his wife, son and daughter and many more to mourn his death.

Upazila Vice Chairman Abul Hossain Lalon said Akmol Hossain, who was also the President of Upazila unit AL, went to Dhaka last Saturday to take part AL National Council. He was admitted at the Square Hospital in Dhaka after a

cardiac arrest yesterday.

Abul Hossain Lalon also said he breathed his last at the hospital at around 1:55 am last night.

Planning Minister M A Mannan, Organizing Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Central working Committee Member Azizus Samad Dawn, President of Sunamganj district AL Motiur Rahman and Barrister Enamul Kabir Emon condoled death of Akmol Hossain.