2 killed in Habiganj road crash

Habiganj Correspondent : Two cousins were killed as their motorcycle collided with a covered van in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Mia,17, son of Aptah Hossain of Madhya Bejura village, and his cousin Shuvo Miah,18, son of Imam Hossain.

Their motorcycle collided with a Dhaka-bound covered van coming from the opposite side, leaving the duo severely injured, said Mainul Islam Bhuiya, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station.

They were announced dead when they were taken to upazila health complex, he said.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the OC.