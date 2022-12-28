‘Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said through metro rail the Awami League government added another feather of pride to the crown of Bangladesh’s people.

“We have added another feather of pride to the crown of Bangladesh’s people today. Another feather added to the crown of the development of Bangladesh,” she said, UNB reports.

The prime minister said this at a programme marking the inauguration of the country’s first metro rail at Uttara sector-15 playground.

She thanked the people of the country for giving the AL government the opportunity to serve them and the country,

“Through casting votes in favour of boat you have given chance to Awami League to serve you. For that I am expressing my gratitude to all people and voters,” she said.

She mentioned that with the inauguration of metro rail technologically Bangladesh people touched four milestones.

Firstly, metro rail itself is a milestone, secondly the country enters into the era of electric train.

“Thirdly, metro rail will be operated remotely using digital system. As a result this will be used to implement our pledge to establish the smart Bangladesh, and that means it added a new dimension,” she said.

Fourthly, she said, Bangladesh enters into the era of speedy train.

“The highest speed of this metro rail will be 110 kilometres per hour,” she added.

Hasina said that in the election pledge AL declared to take various kinds of steps to make Dhaka city free from traffic congestion.

“We have taken six metro rail lines which will be implemented by 2030. I think that after implementing all these metro rails skill and eligibility of the people of Bangladesh will be increased along their scopes for employment apart of contributing to the GDP.”

She said that metro rail is environment friendly and it will not cause any harm to the environment.

Pointing to increasing number of traffic congestion in the country, the PM said that the purchasing capacity of the people is increased, economical capability of the people has increased.

“The number of personal vehicle using people has increased excessively. Because the economical capability of the people has increased,” she said.

Japanese Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited ( DMTCL ) MAN Siddique and Road Transport and Highway Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri also spoke at the programme.

PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais.

A documentary on metro rail was screened at the programme.