Metro rail: PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Agargaon in 17 minutes riding on the country’s first metro rail.

She was accompanied by around 200, including her sister Sheikh Rehana. They started the journey at 1:53pm on Wednesday and reached Agargaon at 2:11pm.

Mariam Afiza operated the metro rail.

PM Hasina bought metro rail ticket as the first passenger.