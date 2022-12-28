Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator

BNP Vice-Chairman and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain has been put on a ventilator at Evercare Hospital in the capital after his health deteriorated.

His junior lawyer Mahbubur Rahman Dulal said on Wednesday that suddenly Khandaker Mahbub’s health condition deteriorated on Monday and was admitted to the hospital. Later, doctors put him on put him on a ventilation support.

The family urged all to pray for Khandaker Mahbub.

Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, four times President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and twice Vice-Chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council, was born on March 20 in 1938.

He started his career as a lawyer on January 31 in 1967. On October 20 of the same year his name was enlisted as a lawyer in the High Court. He served as the Chief Prosecutor during the post-independence trial of war criminals under the Brokers Act in 1973.