3,857 passengers used metro rail on first day

A day after its inauguration, the country’s first metro rail is now open for general passengers. On the first day from 8 am to 12 pm, 3,857 passengers used the metro rail on Uttara Diabari to Agargaon route.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director M.A.N Siddique revealed the information on Thursday noon (December 29).

Hundreds of eager citizens have lined up at Dhaka’s Agargaon to use the metro rail. Many of the city dwellers went there along their family members to visit Bangladesh’s first metro rail.

There was a complaint from passengers that the authorities were working at a slow pace to get the passengers into the station. However, the authority claimed that the whole system is running slowly to bring discipline there.