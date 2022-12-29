BNP’s Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, who is now in jail, has been shown arrested in three separate sabotage cases.

Producing Rizvi before court, police pleaded to show him arrested in three cases. Afterward, Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain accepted the plea and passed an order rejecting three petitions for bail submitted by Rizvi’s lawyer Zainul Abedin Mesbah.

Rizvi’s lawyer Zainul Abedin Mesbah confirmed it.

The cases were filed with Paltan and Badda Police Stations in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Earlier in the morning, the BNP leader was produced before the court amid tight security.

In the petitions, Rizvi’s lawyer said his client was granted bail in the cases on different dates. But the court issued arrest warrants against him as he remained absent on different dates.

On December 7, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was arrested from the party’s Nayapaltan office in a case filed over clashes with policemen.