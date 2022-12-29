Mahiya Mahi buys Awami League’s nomination form

Dhallywood actress Mahiya Mahi bought the nomination form for the role of Member of Parliament (MP) from Awami League on Thursday.

She procured the nomination form through the Awami League office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area, for the seat of Chapainawabganj-2.

Actor Mahiya Mahi’s hometown is in the Chapainawabganj area. Recently, she began campaigning in the town, ahead of buying the nomination form for the election.

Chapainawabganj-2 (Bholahat-Gomostapur-Nachole) seat fell vacant as a result of the BNP MP’s resignation from parliament.

The by-polls will be held in that seat on February 1.

In this regard, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the issue of actor Mahi’s nomination form collection has been discussed with the party’s president Sheikh Hasina.

The senior leader noted that the prime minister said that Mahi’s family supports Awami League.

“She (Mahi) is also a follower of the Awami League. Okay, let her collect the form,” said Quader.

Regarding becoming a candidate, Quader said that he cannot say whether Mahi will be chosen, but she was given the privilege to purchase the nomination form.