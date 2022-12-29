Momen for strengthening income tax wing to lessen dependency on foreign aid

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today put emphasis on strengthening the country’s income tax wing to lessen the dependence on foreign aid.

“The government can implement mega projects as the people of the country pay taxes,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the Best Taxpayer Award distribution ceremony at a city hotel here.

Tax Region Sylhet organised the function with the Tax Commissioner of the region Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken Bangladesh to a unique height by implementing mega projects like Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel and Metro Rail with the revenue collected from the taxpayers, Momen said, adding that the tax net should be expanded by creating new taxpayers in the country.

The foreign minister thanked the tax officials for realizing Taka 835 crore against the target of Taka 800 crore in the last fiscal.

Sylhet Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Commissioner of Sylhet Customs and VAT Commissionerate Mohammad Akbar Hossain, Tax Lawyers’ Association President M Rafiqur Rahman, Sylhet Chamber of Commerce President Tahmin Ahmad and Vice President of Sylhet Metropolitan Chamber Abdul Jabber Jalil were present at the function as special guests.