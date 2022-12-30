Anti-independence people do not want Bangladesh to be a self-respecting nation: AKM Mozammel

Staff Reporter : Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque said that the anti-independence people do not want Bangladesh to be a self-respecting nation.

He said, the anti-independence people have not yet forgotten the gloom of defeat. So he does not hesitate to praise Pakistan whenever he gets the chance. Those who say Pakistan era was good, will have to write their political grave through ballot.

The minister said these things in the speech of the chief guest at the inauguration of Mushtaq Chowdhury Memorial Community Clinic and distribution of free medical services and medicines in Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet today.

He said that the Awami League government has always worked and is working for the welfare of the brave freedom fighters. Others only looted when they were in power.

The minister said that the wealth of 17 crore people is not safe for those who do not have the money of orphans.

AKM Mozammel Haque said, ‘The brave freedom fighters are now getting a minimum allowance of 20,000 taka. Apart from this, 30,000 heroic residences are being built for poor freedom fighters.

Mentioning that brave freedom fighters are getting medical treatment in hospitals for free, he said that all the necessary treatment, medicine and tests are being provided free of cost in the district, upazila and other specialized hospitals of the country.

Mozammel Haque said, we are preserving the places where the war was fought during the liberation war. Slaughterhouses are also being preserved. Also, if any freedom fighter dies, they will be given a grave with a similar design, so that even after 50 years a grave can be seen, it is the grave of a brave freedom fighter.

He said, our worst misfortune is that on August 15, 1975, the anti-independence Pakistan fundamentalist sectarian evil forces killed Bangabandhu and his family and threw the nation into the darkness of backwardness. If Bangabandhu was alive, Bangladesh would have become a developed country long ago.

Member of parliament of Sylhet-5 Constituency Dr. Hafiz Ahmad Majumdar, Sylhet Additional District Magistrate Imrul Hasan, Sylhet District Awami League Vice President Dr. Ahmad Al Kabir, Zakiganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Lokman Uddin Chowdhury and local brave freedom fighters were present.