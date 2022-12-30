BNP announces simultaneous mass sit-in protest on Jan 11

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage simultaneous mass sit-in programme at all division and city levels from 10.00am to 2.00pm on January 11.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made the announcement from a brief rally before joining the mass procession at the party’s Nayapaltan office in Dhaka on Friday.

Thousands leaders and activists of BNP and its associates bodies joined the mass procession which was started at 2.30pm from in front of the party’s central office. They were seen chanting slogans and carrying various posters and placards, demanding the release of their party leaders, including BNP chief Khaleda Zia.

Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain in his speech immediately demanded the release of all political prisoners, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said they have announced 10-point on behalf of the people and today’s mass procession is the first programme of those demands.

“Today, common people of the country and various political parties and alliances have expressed their solidarity on 10 points. The core of the 10-point is the immediate resignation of the government,” said the BNP leader.

Next general election must be arranged under a non partisan government, said Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain.

He said, “People participated in BNP’s mass procession have raised their voices demanding the resignation of the government. The people no longer want to see them in power.”

Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain further said, “This government is now known as autocrat and and hybrid governments in the world. That is why they are running the country under BAKSAL style by killing democracy.”

“They robbed vote at night before the election. People have rejected them.”