BNP kills democracy of Bangladesh state: Obaidul Quader

BNP has killed democracy in the state of Bangladesh, said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday.

He made the remark while speaking a peace-rally organised at Shyamoli Square premises in the capital on Friday (December 30, 2022). The peace rally was organised in protest against “BNP-Jamaat’s anti-state conspiracy and anarchy.’

Dhaka City North Awami League organised the peace rally.

Obaidul Quader said, “They (BNP) claim that they would reform the state. But, this BNP has killed democracy and destroyed the state. They don’t exercise healthy politics, rather they exercise sick politics. And, those who do the dirty politics, they can’t reform a state. They can just destroy a state.”

The peace rally was also addressed by Awami League presidium member Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruque Khan, organising secretary Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, Health Affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Dhaka City North Awami League president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and general secretary SM Mannan Kochi.