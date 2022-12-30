Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka

Several clashes broke out between activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and police when the latter attempted to stop mass processions brought out by the party in the capital city.

According to witnesses, the leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a mass procession from in front of Abul Hotel after Jumma prayers and, as it reached Mouchak intersection police barred them from holding the procession and snatched their banner.

However, supporters of the party continued their procession defying the police barrier. They locked into clash with police when the latter tried to stop them at Malibagh crossing.

Witnesses said that the police charged baton and lobbed teargas shells on Jamaat activists who also threw brickbats on the police. They said several Jamaat activists and the police were injured during the clash.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna zone deputy commissioner Md Shahidullah said they detained several people from Jamaat’s processions in Malibagh.

In Paltan, activists of Jamaat tried to bring out another procession in front of Surma Tower in the afternoon. A clash broke out when police stopped them from bring out procession in that area.

Meanwhile, supporters of the party brought a procession from Baitul Mukarram area after Jumma prayers. Chase and counter chase between police and Jamaat activists were held form from Baitul Mukarram area to Motijheel at that time.

Police fired bullets to disperse the Jamaat men at that time and detained a few of them.