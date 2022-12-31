5,000 Jamaat activists sued over clash with police in Dhaka

Police on Saturday filed five separate cases against more than 5000 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with clashes in the capital’s Malibagh, Mouchak , Shahjahanpur and Rampura areas after Jumma prayers on Friday afternoon.

Among the cases, one each was registered with Ramna, Shahjahanpur and Rampura police station, while another two cases were filed with Khilgaon Police Station.

Sources at the DMP headquarters said Sub Inspector (SI) Subir Kumar registered a case with Ramna Police station against mentioning names of 91 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and unidentified names of several others.

SI Md Hayat Ali Khan filed a case with Shahjahanpur police station accusing 73 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami I and 800-900 unnamed others, UNB reports.

Names of around 63 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were mentioned alongside 3500-4000 others unnamed people of the organization in a case filed by SI Maruf Hossain with Rampura police station.

SI Rezaul Karim filed two separate cases with Khilgaon Police station. He mentioned names of total 148 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and several other unidentified people.

Various charges, including obstruction of government duty, assault on police and carried out explosions etc were brought against the accused of the five cases.

Clashes broke out between the law enforcers and activists and leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir in the capital’s Malibagh, Mouchak, Shahjahanpur and Rampura areas as they tried to bring out a procession after Juma prayers on Friday, police said.

Dozens of people, including 10 cops and Jamaat- Shibir men sustained injuries during the clash.

The law enforcers detained several Jamaat-Shibir men over the incident.