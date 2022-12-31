BNP chairperson’s adviser Abdus Sattar resigns

Former state minister Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan has resigned from the post of BNP Chairperson’s adviser.

He submitted his resignation letter to the BNP chairperson’s office on Thursday night, said his son Mainul Hasan Bhuiyan told journalists on Saturday.

About the resignation of his father, Mainul said, “My father has been with the politics of BNP since its inception. He was president of Brahmanbaria district BNP for 27 consecutive years. He resigned from the parliament as per the decision of the party but they are (party) not informing my father about the decisions made at central and district levels.”

“We think that this is the right time to quit from the party with honour,” he added.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a five time lawmaker, resigned from the parliament on December 11.