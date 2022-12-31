Farida, Shyamal elected Press Club president, general secretary

Farida Yasmin and Shyamal Dutta have been elected Jatiya Press Club managing committee’s president and general secretary respectively.

The votes were cast from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday (December 31). After counting of votes, election conducting committee chairman Md Mostofa-e-Jamil announced the results at 8:00pm.

There were two panels in the Jatiya Press Club election. Pro-Awami League backed journalists’ panel was led by Farida Yasmin and Shyamol Dutta Parishad, while pro-BNP journalists’ panel was supported by Kamal Uddin Sabuj and Ilyas Khan Parishad.

According to the results, Farida Yasmin received 567 votes in the president post, while her nearest Kamal Uddin Sabuj got 401 votes.

Hasan Hafiz was elected senior vice-president receiving 559 votes, while his nearest rival Kartik Chatterjee got 404 votes.

In the general secretary post, Shyamal Dutta was elected receiving 496 votes, while his nearest rival Ilyas Khan obtained 474 votes.

Rezwanul Huq Raza was elected vice-president receiving 583 votes while his nearest rival got 359 votes.

Ashraf Ali and Ayub Bhuiyan were elected joint secretaries receiving 491 and 540 votes respectively. In the same posts, Ilyas Hossain and Saidul Hossain Shahed bagged 431 and 269 respectively. In the same posts, Hasan Sharif and Shahnewaz Dulal got 181 and 208 votes respectively.

Those who have been elected as members are: Farid Hossain (495), Kazi Rawnaq Hossain (422), Shahnaz Siddiqui Shoma (390), Kalyan Saha (382), Shahnaj Begum Poly (360), Syed Abdal Hossain (347), Julhas Alam (345), Bakhtiar Rana (330), Mohammad Momin Hossain (330) and Shimanta Khokon (289).

An eight-member committee was formed to conduct the election. Md Mostofa-e-Jamil was the chairman of the committee while Zafar Iqbal, SAM Shawkat Hossain, Minar Mansur, Goutam Arindam Barua (Shelu Barua), Shamima Chowdhury, Md Moniruzzaman and Nabanita Chowdhury were the members.