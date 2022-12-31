Nation set to welcome New Year 2023

The nation bids farewell to the outgoing year 2022 forgetting all odds and sorrows as it is set to welcome 2023 with new hopes and vows at midnight.

The people, particularly the youngsters, will join different New Year programmes when the clock strikes 12 midnight.

On this special occasion, people have already conveyed their best wishes to their friends and beloved ones through different messaging applications and social media platforms.

Usually the New Year’s Eve comes as an occasion for huge celebration across the globe, bidding farewell to the outgoing year 2022.

As 2022 draws to a close, New Zealand will be among the first few countries to usher in the New Year. Celebrations then move across the world — to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and finally the Americas.

Corporate and government officials and various organisations also did the same thing as they do every year to greet their nearest ones.

The day is also a moment of looking back to the outgoing year for reviewing the successes and failures and planning strategies to reach new goals for the New Year, with accomplishing the unfinished tasks those need to be done in the coming days.