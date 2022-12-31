PM Sheikh Hasina to open month-long DITF 2023 on Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the 27th edition of the ‘Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2023’ on Sunday with the aim to put up locals products on the international markets.

The largest annual commercial and trade event of the country is going to be held at its permanent venue – “Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre” – at Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital for the second time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair in person.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi disclosed this at a press conference organised by the Commerce Ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at the Friendship Exhibition Centre.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and EPB Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, Additional Secretary of Commerce Md Hafizur Rahman and Additional Secretary (EPB) Md Abdur Rahim among others were present at the event.

Tipu said the quality of products gets standardised when customers can compare between local and foreign products through the fair.

He said though the fair is not organised for profit, a spot export order of Tk 200 crore was received from the fair in the past year.

He said the country exceeded the target of exports last year and this trend is now upward.

“Special initiatives were taken to boost up the export of 10 more products along with the apparel one,” the minister.

Terming the IT sector as prospering, he said some 4 to 5 million dollars were earned from this sector within a few days.

Apart from this demand for light engineering products is increasing on the international market, he said.

This year a total of 331 stalls, including 17 pavilions have been leased out to various local and international organisations.

Previously, it used to be held at Agargaon but it was too small to accommodate the large number of participants and visitors.

The gate of the international trade fair will open at 10 am every day and close at 9 pm. On government holidays, the fair will run till 10pm. Ticket price for the adults has been fixed at Tk 40 while at Tk 20 for minors.

Besides, visitors will get a 50 percent discount on tickets once they book from online.

The government will provide a transport facility as 70 BRTC buses have been pressed into service in this regard. These will run from Kuril flyover to the fair venue. Visitors will be able to travel in these buses with a minimum fare of Tk 35.

The Dhaka International Trade Fair was first held in 1995. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to organise the fair in 2020.

Traders from 10 countries are participating in the fair this year with 17 organisations.