BNP Vice-Chairman Khandaker Mahbub dies aged 84

Senior lawyer and BNP Vice-Chairman Khandaker Mahbub Hossain died at Evercare Hospital Saturday night. He was 84.

Mahbub passed away at the hospital at 10:45pm, Sayrul Kabir Khan, a BNP media cell member, said.

On Wednesday, the BNP leader was put on a ventilator at Evercare a day after being admitted there with a respiratory problem, Sayrul added.

Mahbub, former vice-president of the Bangladesh Bar Council and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was one of the lawyers of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique expressed shock and deep grief at the death of the senior lawyer. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his heartfelt sympathy to Mahbub and his family.