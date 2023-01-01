Khondker Mahbub Hossain’s janaza held

The namaj-e-janaza of BNP vice-chairman Khondker Mahbub Hossain was held on Sunday (January 1, 2023) morning in front of the party’s central office at Naya Paltan in the capital.

Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal’s acting member secretary Abul Hossain conducted the namaj-e-janaza.

The janaza was attended by BNP standing committee member Khondker Mosharraf Hossain, Nazrul Islam Khan, vice-chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Shahjahan Omar, advisory council’s Habibur Rahman Habib, acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad, assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu, executive committee members Abu Naser Md Rahmat Ullah, Abed Raja, Abdus Sattar Patwari, Dhaka City BNP member-secretary Aminul Huque, Bangladesh Labour Party president Mostafizur Rahman Iran and Jagpa president Khondker Lutfar Rahman, among others.

Prior to the janaza, Khondker Mosharraf Hossain said Barrister Mahbub Hossain played a pioneering role in ensuring justice for common people in the judiciary of Bangladesh. At the same time, he struggled for the country, party and democracy. The country lost a guardian through his death. A vacuum has been created in the judiciary of Bangladesh through his death.