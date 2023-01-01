Narail boat capsize: Death toll rises to 4

The death toll from the boat capsize in the Nabaganga River in Narail rose to four with the recovery of two bodies Sunday noon.

Two people drowned and five others went missing after their boat capsized in the river off the coast of Kalia upazila on Friday night.

The bodies of Labu, 32, son of Tuku Chowkidar of Babupur village, and Khanze Sheikh, 55, son of Matiar Sheikh of Jokar Char village, were recovered today.

Fire service divers fished out the bodies from the Nabaganga River in Kalia upazila, said Sheikh Tasmeem Alam, office-in-charge (OC) of Kalia police station.

“The bodies were handed over to the Naval Police. They will take necessary legal steps,” said OC Tasmeem.

Efforts are on to find the others who went missing after the accident, he added.

The boat with 17 people on board capsized around 8:30 pm while heading towards Bahirdanga from Baghbari of Kalia municipality. Ten of them managed to swim to ashore.