Architect Mubasshar Hussain passes away

Eminent architect Mubasshar Hussain passed away at a hospital in the capital early Monday.

He breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital around 1:30 am.

Architect Iqbal Habib said Mubasshar Hussain, former president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) and valiant freedom fighter, had been suffering from various physical complications for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital on November 9, 2022. Later, he was shifted to the ICU and put on life support as condition deteriorated.

His body will be taken to the IAB at Architect Mazharul Islam Road at 12noon so that people can pay their rich tribute to him.

This heroic freedom fighter, who graduated in architecture from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in 1972, was vocal on various issues including civil rights and environmental movements throughout his life, the IAB’s condolence message said.