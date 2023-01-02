Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has directed all Bangladesh envoys abroad to respond ‘spontaneously’ against all sorts of anti-Bangladesh propaganda in their respective host countries without waiting Dhaka’s permission.

“Don’t look at Dhaka to get respond from the (foreign) ministry (against anti-Bangladesh propaganda) … you are representing the country (Bangladesh)… so respond spontaneously,” he told the reporters at foreign ministry in Dhaka on Monday.

The minister said sometimes Bangladesh envoys wait for Dhaka’s permission or approval to respond against anti-Bangladesh propaganda in their respective countries.

“My all missions are extension of my ministry … we have to work as a team,” he said.

The foreign minister addressed virtually the Heads of Bangladesh Missions abroad and senior officials on Sunday evening highlighting the government’s foreign policy priorities and guidelines to be pursued in 2023.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a coordination committee with the home and law affairs ministries leading by the foreign ministry to deal with “anti-government propaganda” at home and abroad in a “coordinated way” and fight against misinformation by presenting correct information.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday with Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen in the chair.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and representatives from the law enforcement agencies were present.

The meeting decided that the members of the coordinating committee will sit regularly to find out the effective ways to present correct information about Bangladesh against fabrication and misinformation.

Replying to a question, Momen said, the government is not that much worried about the next national election, noting that the polls will be held timely and fairly.

“Election will be held at the time of election. We believe in people,” he said. Momen said the government is committed to hold a “free, fair, transparent and inclusive” election.