Fakhrul, Abbas’s bail pleas hearing on Tuesday

The High Court on Monday fixed Tuesday for hearing on the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in Dhaka’s Nayapaltan on December 7 last year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin set the date following the BNP leaders’ bail pleas.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leone filed separate petitions on Monday on their behalf, said BNP’s Legal Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal.

On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders’ bail petitions for the fourth time.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.