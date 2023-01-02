India-controlled Kashmir rocked by blast, firing: 5 killed, 10 hurt in 2 days

A child died and five others received injuries in a blast that took place at the Upper Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district Monday. The incident came a day after four civilians were killed and six others injured in the same village in a suspected terror attack Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses and police officials, two alleged militants had fired upon three houses of minorities Sunday, after confirming their identities via Aadhar cards. During the firing, three people died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while being airlifted to Jammu. Several others who sustained injuries were also shifted to Jammu, while some are receiving treatment in Rajouri.

According to the 2011 Census, Rajouri district constitutes over 62 per cent Muslim population.

“A blast occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday’s (Sunday) firing incident in Rajouri’s Upper Dangri village. One child has succumbed to injuries. Five people were injured, one critical. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh.

Days earlier, two other civilians were also killed in another alleged terror attack in Rajouri.

Following Sunday’s attack, Army and police personnel were rushed to Upper Dhangri village and the area was cordoned off. However, the attackers managed to flee from the spot. The three houses, where the firing took place, were separated by a distance of 50 meters.