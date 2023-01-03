Gaibandha-5 by-polls on Wednesday

The by-election to Gaibandha-5 constituency, which was suspended due to irregularities, will be held on Wednesday.

On October 12 last year, the Election Commission (EC) suspended the by-election due to ‘rampant irregularities’ on the election day and later the commission fixed January 4 for holding the polls.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on July 22, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by October 20, 2022. Accordingly it was scheduled for October 12.

Elections will be monitored through CCTV cameras as before while voting will be held through electronic voting machines(EVMs) from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

A three-member committee was formed to look into the election irregularities on October 12.

Following the recommendations of the committee, the Election Commission took punitive actions against 133 officials including an additional deputy commissioner, five sub-inspectors and returning officer of the election.

The candidates of the Gaibandha-5 by-election are-Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan Ripon, Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shaheed Ranju, Bikalpa Dhara candidate Advocate Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

The constituency consists of Saghata and Phulchhari upazila and 339,743 people will exercise their franchise.

UNB Gaibandha correspondent reports: Election materials including EVMs were distributed for 145 polling centers on Tuesday.

Returning officer Abdul Motaleb and assistant returning officer Kamrul Islam were present.

Rab, police, BGB and Ansar members will remain deployed to hold the election peacefully, said Abdul Motaleb.