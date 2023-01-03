HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases

The High Court on Tuesday granted ad interim bail to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists at Nayapaltan in Dhaka on December 7 last year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riazuddin Khan granted the bail after hearing on the bail petitions submitted by the BNP leaders. Their counsels submitted the bail petitions on Monday.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the two BNP leaders should not be granted permanent bail.

Advocate Zainul Abedin stood for the BNP leaders, while additional attorney general SM Munir represented the state.

Later, the High Court granted each of them six months’ bail.

On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders’ bail petitions for the fourth time.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists at Nayapaltan in the capital. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.