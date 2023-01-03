Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the police personnel to continue their service towards the people to sustain the public trust they have earned.

“…serve the people keeping the humanitarian aspects in mind so that the trust and confidence among the mass people regarding the police force remain intact,” she said, reports UNB.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the Police Week-2023at the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines.

She said that police are now serving the people as the force of the people while in the past they used to live in fear of police.

“Now they know that police serve them and stand beside them and gaining trust of people is very much important for any force. You (police force) are doing that,” she said.

Hasina said her government wanted to develop the country’s police force to the standard of the developed countries.

“In keeping compatibility with the developed countries we want to build our police force a skilled and smart police force and drive the country towards development,” she told the programme.

She urged all to ensure that no one can put any obstacle in the country’s march towards development and prosperity.

She recalled that the opposition BNP-Jamaat alliance unleashed arson attacks on the people in 2013, 2014 and 2015. She hoped that these kinds of heinous acts will not be repeated in the country.

“I thank all law enforcing agencies including the police force for their courageous role to stop those attacks,” she said.

Riding on an open jeep the premier inspected the parade and took the salute.

She also gave away Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) awards among the 115 police and Rab members for their courageous deeds throughout the year in 2022.

Fifteen of them awarded with BPM-gallantry, 25 with President PPM-gallantry, 25 with BPM-Service and 50 with PPM-Service.