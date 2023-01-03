Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away

Indian Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen has died at the age of 89.

She passed away at her home in Kolkata at 4 am on Tuesday, according to West Bengal daily Anandabazar.

Srabani Sen, her daughter, posted the news on Facebook early on Tuesday.

“My mother left us this morning,” she wrote.

The veteran artist was suffering from bronchopneumonia and her family decided to bring her home from the hospital on Monday night and continue her treatment there.

Srabani said her mother had fallen ill last month and was suffering from a clogged nose and a fever. She was taken to a hospital in south Kolkata on December 21 after her condition deteriorated.

Doctors said that she was suffering from health complications due to pneumonia and old age.

Sumitra Sen’s daughters, Indrani Sen and Srabani Sen, have also gained popularity as performers of Rabindra Sangeet.