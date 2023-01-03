PM Sheikh Hasina unveils cover page of book ‘Letters of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled the cover pages of the book ‘Chitipatra: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ and its English version titled ‘Letters of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’.

She unveiled the cover pages of the books while inaugurating the six-day Police Week-2023 at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Tuesday morning.

Tourists Police chief Additional Inspector General of Police Habibur Rahman and Additional Police Super Md Enayet Karim edited the books.

The books contain many letters written and received by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to and from his political co-comrades, leaders, workers and relatives when he was in jail at different times of his life.