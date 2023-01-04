BCL’s 75th founding anniversary today

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, is celebrating its 75th founding anniversary today.

Leaders and activists of the organisation placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 around 8 am.

BCL president Saddam Hossain and its general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan were present at the programme.

The student organization was born on January 4 in 1948 with the instructions of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman aiming to achieve the freedom of Bangladesh and its people.

Earlier, to mark its 75th founding anniversary, BCL announced a year-long programme at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen at DU campus on Tuesday.

The founding anniversary rally has been scheduled to be held on January 6 at 2:30pm.