Child electrocuted, madrasa student drowns in Kulaura

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A child was electrocuted at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar on Tuesday morning.

Deceased was Taiba, 4, daughter of Khasru Mia, a resident of Chhilarkandi village under Bhukshimail union.

Police said the child came in contact with an electric wire in front of her house around 9 am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, Atiqur Rahman, 22, son of Abdul Karim a resident of Hasimpur village, drowned in a pond at Hossainia Madrasah in Hajipur. He was a student of the madrasa.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Abduch Salek confirmed the matter.