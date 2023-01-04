Dense fog: 1 int’l flight diverted, 7 delayed at Dhaka Airport

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were disrupted as thick fog covered the city on Wednesday.

An international flight has been diverted to Hyderabad in India and operations of seven others were delayed due to heavy fog, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, told UNB.

However, no flight was suspended, he added.

Flights of seven airlines– Jazeera Airlines, US Bangla Airlines, Air Arabia Airlines, Fly Dubai Airlines, Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Indigo Airlines—were delayed due to dense fog.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, two international flights carrying passengers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia headed for Dhaka airport made emergency landings at Sylhet Osmani International Airport due to dense fog.