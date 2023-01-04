Paper quality of textbooks good, but brightness a bit low: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said that the paper and printing quality of the free textbooks distributed among students of pre-primary, primary, and secondary levels was good.

“The paper quality of the textbook is not bad, the brightness is a bit low. But the quality is good,” she told the reporters after distributing calves among the fishermen registered in the hilsa resource development and management project at Chandpur Sadar Upazila Parishad premises.

Although the coluor of the paper is slightly different, it is not newsprint, she added.

“If the printed paper is too white it is not good for eyes, it can cause harm to eye sights.”

After the pandemic and the global recession, the textbooks have been handed over to the students at the beginning of the year after overcoming various hurdles, said Dipu Moni.

The remaining books will be distributed among students within the next two weeks, assured the minister.

The Textbook Festival, marking the distribution of free textbooks among students was held on Sunday (January 1).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the textbooks distribution programme at a ceremony at her office through handing over books to students of primary and secondary levels on December 31.

Nearly 33.91 crore new textbooks will be distributed among 4.09 crore students this year.