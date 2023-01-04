President Hamid to address maiden JS session of 2023 Thursday

President M Abdul Hamid will address the 11th Jatiya Sangsad’s maiden session of 2023 on Thursday (January 5, 2023) as per the parliamentary practice, reports BSS.

Thursday’s session will begin in the JS Bhaban at 4:00pm with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, said a press release of the parliament secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Earlier, the President convened the first session of 2023 as well as the 21st session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee will hold a meeting at 3pm with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and form panel of chairmen of the session.

Advisory committee members, including Leader of the House Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, will attend the meeting.

In the session, Deputy Leader of House will be nominated as the post fell vacant due to the death of incumbent deputy leader and Awami League presidium member Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

During the session, general discussions will be held on the President’s speech.

According to the parliament secretariat sources, 17 bills, including previous 10, would be placed in this session. Of them, seven to eight bills would be passed.

The 20th session of the current parliament was prorogued on November 6.