State files petition challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas

A petition has been filed with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking stay on the High Court order granting bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in Dhaka’s Nayapaltan on December 7 last year.

Additional Attorney General SM Munir said the government filed the petition with the Appellate Division bench concerned this morning.

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division will hear the petition after 2 pm.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the High Court granted six months’ bail to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, in the case. The HC bench of Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin granted the bail.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the two BNP leaders should not be granted permanent bail.

On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders’ bail petitions for the fourth time.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

On December 12, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.

On December 15, the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders were rejected again.

A Dhaka court ordered to give division facility to them on December 9 and then they were given the division facility from December 13.

They were accused of instigating, planning, and directing an attack on police.

On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its December 10 rally.

Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP.

Of the BNP men, 450 were accused in the case filed at Nayapaltan police station, 20 in a case filed at Motijheel police station and seven in a case filed at Shahjahanpur police station.