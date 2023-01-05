French envoy lauds Bangladesh’s outstanding progress

The newly-appointed French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy applauded Bangladesh’s steady and outstanding development, which supports its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041.

She made the remark while paid the maiden courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen at foreign ministry here, a foreign ministry press release said.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on different issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in aviation, food processing, clean and green energy, climate change, food security, repatriation of the Rohingyas and free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

They agreed to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.

Momen recalled the support of France and contributions of the French intellectuals like Andr, Malraux to our War of Liberation in 1971.