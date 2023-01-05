Indian cos to help manufacture agro machineries in Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma today said steps will be taken so that Indian companies can produce agriculture machineries in Bangladesh by setting up their factories in this country.

“Initiatives will be taken to encourage India’s Mahindra and other agriculture machinery manufacturers to set up their factories in Bangladesh and invest in manufacturing and assembling agricultural machineries locally here,” he said.

The Indian envoy gave the assurance at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office in the Secretariat here, said a press release.

Verma expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries.

During the meeting, Dr Razzaque sought India’s cooperation for providing onion and jute seeds for the upcoming summer season since the country witnessed a good yield of onion in summer this year with the seeds imported from Maharashtra.

Besides, the agriculture minister also sought India’s cooperation in different areas, including imparting training to scientists, developing seed technology, supplying high-yielding varieties and seedlings of cashew and coffee as well as for agro processing and nanotechnology and biotechnology.

He also sought cooperation in combating terrorism, communalism, drug and human trafficking.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter and Additional Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder were present at the meeting.

