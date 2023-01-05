Jatiya Press Club’s new committee takes charge

The newly elected management committee of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) today took over the charge for the next two years.

The outgoing committee handed over the charges to the newly elected members of the committee through a joint meeting held at the office of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.

JPC President Farida Yasmin presided over it, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated all the new and outgoing committee members.

The outgoing general secretary, Elias Khan officially handed over the charge to the newly elected general secretary Shyamal Dutta.

Shyamal Dutta gave a welcome speech on the occasion while other new and outgoing committee members also spoke.

The new general secretary reiterated his pledge of building an updated and smart press club in the days to come.

In the meeting, one-minute silence was observed in respect to late JPC member Main Uddin Ahmed.

Later, the club unanimously adopted an obituary reference over the death of valiant freedom fighter and eminent architect Mubasshar Hussain.