Mild cold wave sweeping across parts of Bangladesh

A mild cold wave is sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts and it may continue, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this morning.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degree Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degree Celsius, a severe cold wave.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Jashore in 24 hours till 6 am today. The highest temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy skies over the country.

Besides, night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning and it may continue till noon at places.

The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining Western part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over south Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.