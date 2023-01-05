Speaker pays courtesy call on President after JS session

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at the end of the parliament session.

During the meeting at the President’s office in the Parliament House, the Speaker briefed the President about overall activities of the Parliament.

She thanked the President for addressing the Parliament session.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira and Whip Atiur Rahman Atiq were present at the time.

Earlier, the head of state exchanged greetings with the members of the Bangladesh Parliament Journalists Association (BPJA) at the journalists’ lounge of the Parliament building.

The President congratulated the newly elected committee of the association and wished their success.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.