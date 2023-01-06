PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here in Gopalganj district.

Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the premier this morning offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

The prime minister paid the glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the great architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.

Family members of the prime minister were present at that time.

The premier reached Tungipara this morning by road after crossing the Padma Bridge.

She is scheduled to stay here tonight.