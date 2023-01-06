Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU

A rally stage built to mark the 75th anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) collapsed on the Dhaka University campus while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was delivering his speech.

According to witnesses, Quader joined in BCL’s founding anniversary programme as the chief guest at at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla in the university. The AL general secretary started to deliver his speech after the welcome speech of BCL central president Saddam Hossain. The stage was overcrowded with BCL leaders and workers and suddenly collapsed at about 4.10pm during the AL general secretary’s speech.

Quader remained unhurt during the accident, but several leaders and activists of the ruling party, including Juba Mohila League general secretary Sharmin Sultana Lili and former BCL general secretary Golam Rabbani were injured at that time.

The AL general secretary started resumed his speech at about 4.17pm when the situation becomes normal. Quader in his speech said, “We do not need so many leaders on the stage. We need smart activist. Smart activist is needed to build a smart Bangladesh.”

He further said, “In any event, people are gathering on stage instead of sitting on the front row. Why so many leaders are on the stage? We do not need such a big factory to make leaders. We need to make activists.”