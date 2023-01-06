Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are indeed dating

While rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while, a source from the sets of director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies confirms that actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are in a relationship, Hindustan Times reported.

Suhana (22), actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, accompanied Agastya (22), actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, Agastya’s extended paternal side. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source adds.

It all started on the set of Akhtar’s film, which is their debut acting project. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source says, adding that Agastya’s mum, Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

When we contacted Agastya, his team refused to comment. Suhana, on the other hand, remained unavailable.