AL central committee pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The Awami League (AL)’s newly-elected National Committee, Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina along with her party leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreath at his mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj district, reports BSS.

They offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

Sheikh Hasina was re-elected President of Bangladesh Awami League – the country’s oldest political party – for the 10th consecutive term, while Obaidul Quader was also re-elected as General Secretary for the third times in the 22nd National Council held on December 24.