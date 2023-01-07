Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Saturday hoped that Bangladesh would be able to tackle situation arising from the current global economic condition without incurring any big loss.

“The global economic shock has also affected Bangladesh while bigger economies have also fallen into crisis. Being a comparatively smaller economy, Bangladesh has been trying to keep its momentum braving the adverse global condition. Hopefully we’ll be able to tackle the situation without any big loss,” he said.

The Planning Minister said this while addressing the publication ceremony of ‘Banking Almanac’ a book based on information of banks and financial institutions held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital.

Presided over by former Bangladesh Bank Governor and ‘Banking Almanac’ editorial board chairman Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, former caretaker government adviser Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman spoke on the occasion as the special guest, said a press release.

Former chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) Nurul Amin, former managing director of Bangladesh Shilpa Bank Amanullah, former chairman of Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFC) M Khalilur Rahman and executive editor of ‘Banking Almanac’ Syed Ziauddin Ahmed and its project director Abdar Rahman spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said that ‘Banking Almanac’ has been playing an important role in eliminating the confusion regarding data and information of various banks and financial institutions.

He opined that the publication has been doing the right thing to depict the real economic situation of the country.

Former central bank Governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed urged the concerned authorities to make public all the initiatives and operations undertaken in the banking and financial sector of the country.

He also opined that in order to restore ‘good governance’ in the banking sector, there is a need to take proper decisions and thus implement those visibly in a speedy manner.